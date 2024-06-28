Deputy Director Procurement (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Provides guidance and technical advice regarding planning, budgeting and controlling of Procurement and Disposal of Assets function and activity of the entity to ensure value for money.
Reporting to: Director Procurement
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plan and organize the procurement activities of the Office.
- Provide high level technical guidance in work requirements and methods.
- Oversee the preparation of bidding documents in compliance with Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
- Supervise the preparation of bidding notices and shortlist.
- Manage bidding processes including pre-bidding meetings, clarifications and the receipt and opening of Bids.
- Supervise the Office’s evaluation committee in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
- Manage the evaluation of bids and any post qualification negotiations.
- Superintend over the preparation of evaluation reports including contract award recommendations in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
- Advise the Office on procurement regulations.
- Supervise the preparation of contract documents and oversee their management.
- Submit procurement and evaluation reports to the Auditor General.
- Incorporate procurement best practices and market research.
- Supervise staff in the procurement unit.
- Conduct appraisals for members of staff in the unit.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management /Purchasing and supply.
- A Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) graduate Diploma.
- A Master’s Degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- A minimum of three (3) years’ experience at management level.
- Public Sector experience is an added advantage.
Skills, Knowledge and attributes:
- A thorough understanding of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and other relevant statutes.
- Strong negotiation and communication skills.
- Ability to write procurement policies and procedures.
- Ability to make sound and good judgement.
- Excellent management and supervisory skills.
- Excellent computer skills including SAP.
- Must be a good team player.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae not later than June 28, 2024, to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street).Generate a Whatsapp Message
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw