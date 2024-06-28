Deputy Director Public Relations (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
The incumbent will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing Office’s communication strategy, operational plans and stakeholders.
Reporting to: Director Legal/ Corporate Secretary.
Duties and Responsibilities
Communication strategy:
- Coordinates and supervises the development and implementation of the communication and public relations strategy consistent with OAG mandate and corporate plans.
- In liaison with Deputy Auditor-General Administration, identify the stakeholders of the Office.
- Manage development of department annual plan and budget for effective communication in line with Office strategy.
Enhancement of Office’s Corporate image:
- Articulate the mandate, vision, mission and values of the OAG to the stakeholders
- Oversee creation, maintenance and monitoring of strong corporate image using tools that include logo, colours, type fonts among others.,
- Oversee the development and dissemination of information, education and communication (IEC) materials for all channels including print, and electronic and social media.
- Manage establishment of process to continuously collect feedback from the stakeholders and implement actions to strengthen the corporate brand.
Media Relations Management:
- Oversee development of interventions to promote, protect and build OAG’s reputation with media houses.
- Oversee management of engagements between Office and media to allow for a cordial relationship.
- Assess the media perception of OAG by conducting surveys, feedback and media reports and analyse the trends.
- Act as a spokesperson to media with specific approval of the Auditor-General on any particular subject matter.
- Oversee and measure effective media campaigns and coverage.
- Develop and implement crisis communication media strategy, to manage crisis within the organisation.
- Manage press conferences during report submission, dissemination of audit key findings to stakeholders,
- Packaging messages to be disseminated through different media channels and facilitate effective media coverage.
Corporate Social Responsibility:
- Oversee and report progress on development and implementation of the corporate social responsibilities strategy and policy.
- Manage the OAG corporate social responsibility programs, corporate sponsorship, corporate advertising and corporate events.
Performance Management:
- Provide supervisory leadership to the department and lead in the implementation of the performance management in the unit.
Annual Work Plans, Budgeting & Reporting:
- Develop and review annual work plans and annual budgets for the department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations, or equivalent.
- Membership of a recognised professional body will be an added advantage.
- Five (5) years’ experience in a Public relations and communications role with a reputable organisation.
Attributes:
- Public relations and communication skills.
- Networking skills.
- People management skills.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Organisational and time management skills.
- Computer Literacy.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae not later than June 28, 2024, to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street).
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw