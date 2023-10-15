Deputy Director: Systems Support (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Duties and Responsibilities

Directing and overseeing the ZCHPC functions including security, design, development, installation and maintenance of hardware and software according to stakeholder needs and the strategic vision.

Leading, managing, mentoring, and building an engineering team to deliver innovative advances in High-Performance Computing in Zimbabwe.

Identifying and incorporating new technologies to High-Performance Computing as the new technology becomes available.

Carrying out strategic planning of technical functions specifically developing future plans for Centre systems, facilities and personnel.

Responsible for acquisition of infrastructure equipment and software.

Managing HPC applications, system performance analysis and cluster usage optimisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s Degree in High Performance Computing, Electrical or Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things, Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Hardware Engineering or a closely related field.

A PhD in a relevant field or proof of an advanced stage towards completion of a PhD study.

Minimumof 2 years’ experience of managing technical teams.

At least 1 publication or patent that clearly demonstrates your own systems design

A managerial certification will be an added advantage.

Expert knowledge in parallel and distributed systems, and computer networks.

Understanding of data centre systems and security.

Ability to multitask, prioritise and manage time efficiently.

Accurate and precise attention to detail.

Goal oriented, and an organised team player.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

The Director