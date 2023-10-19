Deputy General Manager: Marketing (Harare)

Job Description

The Corporation is seeking a versatile business strategist who reports to the General Manager. The primary focus of the position is to develop and implement effective mineral marketing and resource accounting strategies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Crafting strategies that enhance the Corporation's contribution to the fiscus and economic development in the mining sector.

Ensuring that the Corporation taps into the appropriate market segments.

Directing the overall communication strategies aimed at maintaining mutual business relationships with stakeholders and investment promotion.

Developing and implementing global marketing strategies.

Marketing research and trend analysis.

Monitoring and evaluating the Corporation's projects.

Overseeing the implementation of the Marketing budget.

Effective application of performance management tools and monitoring the achievement of results.

Qualifications and Experience

Marketing or any other relevant commercial degree.

MBA/MBL or any other relevant Masters' degree.

A relevant professional qualification.

At least 10 years' relevant experience in marketing, 5 of which should be at senior management level with exposure in dealing with international markets being a major advantage.

Competencies:

High level collaborative, interpersonal and analytical skills.

Strategic and results orientation.

Impeccable integrity.

Verifiable track record in achieving set targets at the highest level.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons who meet the above requirements should submit their applications, accompanied by comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional certificates clearly indicating the position being applied for, to: