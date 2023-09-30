Deputy Librarian
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.
Reports to the Librarian.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Librarian in developing effective management of the library and information systems of the University.
- Assisting the Librarian in developing strategic plans and policy frameworks for the library in line with the University wide strategic goals and objectives.
- Coordinating the development of library policies e.g. CDP, procedure manuals, rules and regulations for the library etc.
- Ensuring that library budgeting is efficiently planned, implemented and controlled.
- Developing and executing LIS automation plans, web page development and creation of subject gateways relevant in today’s information age.
- Participating in the selection and recruitment of professionally trained staff for appropriate positions in the library.
- Ensuring that appropriate staff development and training programmes are in place for all library staff.
- Coordinating new staff induction, support and development.
- Organising training of library staff and patrons on new resources and emerging technologies.
- Compiling quarterly and annual reports and statistics on library and information service provision.
- Implementing performance reviews and appraisals of library staff.
- Supervising library staff at all the University’s campuses.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Librarian.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Masters’ Degree in Library and Information Science from a recognised university.
- A first Degree in Library and Information Science or its equivalent from a recognised university.
Experience:
- At least 5 (five) years relevant post qualification work experience at a senior level position in an academic library.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or
Hand deliver at
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare