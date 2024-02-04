Deputy Registrar: Academic Affairs (Gweru Campus)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Registrar, the individual will be responsible for managing the academic affairs of the University. The successful candidate should be a highly qualified and experienced Senior University Administrator with vast knowledge of university academic administration systems and functions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Offer professional advice and guidance to University Administration and committees on all matters pertaining to the academic administration of the University.
- Develop, manage, coordinate and evaluate all academic affairs issues of the University in line with the vision, mission and core values of the University.
- Oversee, guide, and optimise delivery of services in the following Academic Registry Sections: Student Admissions, Student Records and Registration.
- Assisting in the formulation of academic regulations and policies.
- Develop and implement systems to ensure that the University processes applications efficiently and effectively.
- Oversee the production of the teaching master timetable.
- Take overall responsibility for the integrity of student records throughout the lifecycle of student at the University;
- Initiates and act as the custodian of academic certificates and all academic regulations and the University academic calendar.
- Liaise with internal and external stakeholders on academic administration related matters.
- Manage and direct daily operational management of workloads of the Office of Academic Registry to meet targets, ensure adherence to procedures and timetable, monitor for inconsistencies, and ensure best use of available resources.
- Co-ordinates the Academic Ceremonies of the University.
- Supervise and co-ordinate the functions of Faculty Administrators and other sections of the University.
- Liaises with the Director of Examinations on examination related matters;
- Compile regular reports and statistics to the Registrar and University Management on academic affairs matters.
- Identify and monitor trends with implications for academic affairs administration and provide early warning and information for risk assessment for the University Management.
- Liaise with members of the teaching, non-teaching staff, students and the outside community both locally, regionally and internationally.
- Servicing of Committees of Senate and Academic Board.
*NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Master’s degree.
- At least eight (8) years’ relevant experience in Higher Education Administration, five (5) of which should have been in a leadership role in Academic Registry at a level of at least Senior Assistant Registrar or Principal Assistant Registrar.
Desired Competences:
- Knowledge of Higher Education legislation and regulatory requirements with implications for academic administration.
- Demonstrable knowledge of university academic rules and policies.
- Appropriate experience in managing staff and working in a customer service environment.
- Demonstrable ability to prioritize and coordinate the work of teams, adhere to procedure and commitment to high quality service delivery.
- High proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Power Point.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills including report writing.
- Ability to communicate readily and effectively at all levels with accuracy and attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 16 February 2024
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.