Deputy Registrar: Academic Affairs (Gweru Campus)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Registrar, the individual will be responsible for managing the academic affairs of the University. The successful candidate should be a highly qualified and experienced Senior University Administrator with vast knowledge of university academic administration systems and functions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Offer professional advice and guidance to University Administration and committees on all matters pertaining to the academic administration of the University.

Develop, manage, coordinate and evaluate all academic affairs issues of the University in line with the vision, mission and core values of the University.

Oversee, guide, and optimise delivery of services in the following Academic Registry Sections: Student Admissions, Student Records and Registration.

Assisting in the formulation of academic regulations and policies.

Develop and implement systems to ensure that the University processes applications efficiently and effectively.

Oversee the production of the teaching master timetable.

Take overall responsibility for the integrity of student records throughout the lifecycle of student at the University;

Initiates and act as the custodian of academic certificates and all academic regulations and the University academic calendar.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders on academic administration related matters.

Manage and direct daily operational management of workloads of the Office of Academic Registry to meet targets, ensure adherence to procedures and timetable, monitor for inconsistencies, and ensure best use of available resources.

Co-ordinates the Academic Ceremonies of the University.

Supervise and co-ordinate the functions of Faculty Administrators and other sections of the University.

Liaises with the Director of Examinations on examination related matters;

Compile regular reports and statistics to the Registrar and University Management on academic affairs matters.

Identify and monitor trends with implications for academic affairs administration and provide early warning and information for risk assessment for the University Management.

Liaise with members of the teaching, non-teaching staff, students and the outside community both locally, regionally and internationally.

Servicing of Committees of Senate and Academic Board.

*NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.