Deputy Registrar, Human Resources and Administration
Job Description
REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources is part of the Senior Management Team, responsible for the management of the University’s human capital. Reporting to the Registrar, the Deputy Registrar, Human Resources and Administration shall be responsible for:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management and coordination of staff recruitment and selection processes.
- Development, monitoring, evaluation and reviewing of Human Resources and Administrative. policies and Standard Operating Procedures in liaison with the Registrar.
- Oversee the development of job descriptions and review process.
- Ensuring compliance with Labour Laws, related legislation and University policies.
- Monitoring payroll administration and conducting regular payroll checks.
- Managing the administration of staff promotions and advancements.
- Developing staff development programmes and human capacity building.
- Managing the performance management system and coordinating implementation of related programmes.
- Analysis of human resources data and responding to specific requests from stakeholders.
- Production of periodic and annual Human Resources reports.
- Providing guidance to Management on staff grievances and disciplinary matters.
- Preparation of annual budget bid and control of expenditure.
- Provision of secretariat services to Senior Management Selection Boards and University Committees.
- Any other related duties as assigned by the Registrar.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management.
- A Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management or Strategic Management.
- An Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe (IPMZ) professional qualification is an added advantage.
- At least five (5) years post-qualification experience, four (4) of which should be at managerial level in a University setting.
- Knowledge of Paywell Payroll and HR system is a requirement.
- Applicants should be mature, be of high integrity, have excellent written and oral communication skills, have good interpersonal and organizational skills and have the ability to multi task.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Acting Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 October 2023
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi