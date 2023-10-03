Design and Technology Teacher (Harare)

Job Description

A vacancy has risen in our Teaching Staff Department of a Design and Technology Teacher who can teach the subject Cambridge Syllabus up to A' Level.

REF: DT/0923.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a Degree on the subject being taught and a teaching Certificate or Diploma.

At least 3 years' experience in the teaching field.

How to Apply

Send your CVs to WhatsApp +263 771 303 414 or email: admin@winwoodcollege.co.zw