Winwood College

Design and Technology Teacher (Harare)

Oct. 03, 2023
Job Description

A vacancy has risen in our Teaching Staff Department of a Design and Technology Teacher who can teach the subject Cambridge Syllabus up to A' Level.

REF: DT/0923.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have a Degree on the subject being taught and a teaching Certificate or Diploma.
  • At least 3 years' experience in the teaching field.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CVs to WhatsApp +263 771 303 414 or email: admin@winwoodcollege.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 03 October 2023

Winwood College is a Private School with all the Hallmarks of an International school located in the heart of Old Windsor Park, Ruwa, Zimbabwe. The Visionary and Founder, Mr O. D. Muponda found it necessary to establish this great institution in 2014. Mr Muponda realised that the demands of the 21st Century required a new approach to education to fully prepare and equip our children for college, University and future careers. He converted what people knew as Old Windsor Stadium to a stunning Private school known as Winwood College.

