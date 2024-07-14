Design, Monitoring & Evaluation (D, M & E) Coordinator: Education (Harare)

Job Description

Provide leadership in the design and implementation of accountability, monitoring and evaluation systems and tools for sector-specific Health and Nutrition and Education & Life Skills Technical Programs including grant-funded projects with an emphasis on M&E supervision and technical excellence. He/she supports the SEL Director in ensuring that M&E systems are in place and relevant quantitative and qualitative data required for regular monitoring and the reporting is captured/documented and stored in appropriate form.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead in the design and set up of sector technical program monitoring and evaluation frameworks.

Promote evidence-based program decision-making using data generated from program M&E

Oversee monitoring and evaluation activities including context analysis, impact evaluation, qualitative and quantitative analysis of program activities, output, outcomes, and impact, including design and testing of data collection tools, data analysis and reporting.

Provide leadership in conducting assessments, ongoing program monitoring and reporting; provide extensive capacity building to local staff in M&E systems.

Develop community-based information systems to serve as program management tools and early warning systems.

Provide leadership in adjusting the data collection and management system including manual tools and electronic tools for mobile devices and computers.

Coordinate, consolidate and document lessons learnt and best practices within the program and share information with relevant stakeholders.

Participate in coordination meetings (including external engagements/partners) and other information sharing as requested by TP /AP program manager.

Build capacity of local DM&E officers and facilitators in M&E deliverables, including designing evaluation data collection tools, supervising field activities, data entry and data cleaning,

Work with the QA Specialist and TP Manager to ensure that accountability mainstreaming is implemented in all relevant grants and APs in their portfolio.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Statistics or Social Sciences, Operations Research, or any related field.

A postgraduate degree is an added advantage as well as experience with education programming

At least 5 years of experience in the Monitoring and Evaluation Field.

Good Computer and database management skills, document review and report writing skills

A team player, ability to multi-task and work in cross-functional, fast-paced environments with the pressure of multiple deadlines.

Willingness to travel within Zimbabwe and work in remote areas.

Honesty and personal integrity, emotional maturity and ability to adjust to harsh working conditions.

Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

NB: Shortlisting will be done as applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Female applicants and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.