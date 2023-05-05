Designer And Pattern Maker

Job Description
Applications from suitably qualified members are invited to fill the above posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing design process from conception through to final styling.
- Creating production sketches for development packages.
- Developing and creating patterns for a variety of clothing apparels.
- Ability to use CAD (Computer Aided Designs) to create pattern models.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must be mature and have a Certificate in Textiles related courses.
- A Diploma and or Degree in the relevant area of specialisation is an added advantage.
- Previous experience in Textile or Clothing industry is necessary.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications, including a curriculum vitae, giving full personal particulars which should include full names, place and date of birth; certified copies of national identification, birth certificate, proof of qualifications, employment and experience, current salary, date of availability, telephone number and names and addresses of three (3) referees. Applications should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Resources
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
OR hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 113.
Deadline: 05 May 2023