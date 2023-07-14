Developer Programmer: Grade 13 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the IT Manager. The position is responsible for designing and creating software programs, integrating systems and software, training end-users, analyzing algorithms, modifying source-code, writing system instructions, debugging, and maintaining operating systems in line with the CMED IT policy and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development, testing and implementation of software programs.

Developing applications based on specifications as per integration requirements.

Developing upgrades for existing applications.

Integrating systems.

Designing web applications to improve company collaboration between departments.

Designing interactive website and pages.

Testing and maintaining software products to ensure strong functionality and optimization

User support.

Monitoring quality and performance of applications.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or Information Technology.

SAP ABAP Programming a must.

Must have 2+ years’ experience in web and software development.

Demonstrated knowledge of web technologies, such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript, JQuery, PHP, C++, .NET.

Knowledge of MS SQL, MYSQL databases a must.

Ability to work independently and multi-task effectively.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Developer Programmer” to:

The Human Resource & Administration Executive