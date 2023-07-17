Pindula|Search Pindula
Developer Student Attachee (Harare)

Jul. 17, 2023
Job Description

Come work at a company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking an energetic, dynamic Developer Student Attachee who is eager to learn.

This position is challenging and will require you to be innovative and use out-of-the-box thinking to develop new ideas and ways to improve continually. We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you must have solid problem-solving skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Application Monitoring & Development.
  • Servers Resource Utilization & Monitoring.
  • Attend Software Bugs.
  • Task and Ticket management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards attaining a Degree in Information Systems/ Informatics/ Computer Science from a recognized university.
  • Must have a personal laptop for work use.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/apply/developer-student-attachee-201

Deadline: 17 July 2023

