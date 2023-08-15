Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Development Editor For Ndebele
Job Description
Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is a leading independent publishing company supplying New Curriculum textbooks for primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe.
Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Development Editor for Ndebele. The incumbents will report to the Head of Publishing Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Read and review manuscripts from solicited and unsolicited authors.
- Copy and content editing
- Effecting author and editor corrections
- Text layout and illustrate as recommended.
- Proof reading books before signing off Proofread and edit spelling, grammar, and in manuscripts style errors
- Verify content and information.
- Review and revise content for accuracy and quality, including spelling, grammar, punctuation, and syntax.
- Edit chapters as authors complete them to evaluate style and structure and identify potential problems.
- Fact check manuscripts for historical or technical accuracy.
- Brief authors clearly and in line with the approved concept, work with and support author teams for the duration of the writing period to ensure that content is well written and submitted on time.
- Work thoroughly on the manuscript to ensure suitability of content, syllabus match, approach,
- language level and cultural sensitivity.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Education specialising in Ndebele.
- Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in African Languages and Culture-Ndebele/ Honours Degree in Linguistics and Ndebele.
- Four years teaching experience.
- Bachelor of Arts.
- Excellent command of Ndebele and English.
- Good research skills.
- Someone who is detail oriented.
- Planning and organisation skills.
- Knowledge of different software’s and applications. Knowledge of InDesign is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
All interested and qualified candidates must email an application letter, current CVs, copies of educational/ professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line of your email.
Alternatively, you can drop certified copies of educational & Professional qualifications, application letter and CVs at Secondary Book Press head offices; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 August 2023
Secondary Book Press
Secondary Book Press is an independent publishing company that focuses on publishing books from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Tertiary Level. It was established under Private Business Corporation (Chapter 24:11) with the aim of producing quality books that can help the education sector in Africa to grow to its full potential but it started trading in April 2018 after the invention of the New Curriculum in Zimbabwe.