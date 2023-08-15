Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is a leading independent publishing company supplying New Curriculum textbooks for primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe.

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Development Editor for Ndebele. The incumbents will report to the Head of Publishing Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Read and review manuscripts from solicited and unsolicited authors.

Copy and content editing

Effecting author and editor corrections

Text layout and illustrate as recommended.

Proof reading books before signing off Proofread and edit spelling, grammar, and in manuscripts style errors

Verify content and information.

Review and revise content for accuracy and quality, including spelling, grammar, punctuation, and syntax.

Edit chapters as authors complete them to evaluate style and structure and identify potential problems.

Fact check manuscripts for historical or technical accuracy.

Brief authors clearly and in line with the approved concept, work with and support author teams for the duration of the writing period to ensure that content is well written and submitted on time.

Work thoroughly on the manuscript to ensure suitability of content, syllabus match, approach,

language level and cultural sensitivity.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Education specialising in Ndebele.

Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in African Languages and Culture-Ndebele/ Honours Degree in Linguistics and Ndebele.

Four years teaching experience.

Bachelor of Arts.

Excellent command of Ndebele and English.

Good research skills.

Someone who is detail oriented.

Planning and organisation skills.

Knowledge of different software’s and applications. Knowledge of InDesign is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email an application letter, current CVs, copies of educational/ professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, Clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line of your email.