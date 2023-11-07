Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Development Manager (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Nov. 10, 2023
Job Description

Manages construction projects, prepares drawings for refurbishment projects, planning and scheduling construction work, prepares progress reports, controls project costs, ensures quality is adhered to, controls project scope and ensures timely completion of projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Science Engineering: Architectural Engineering (Required).
  • Skills: Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Construction, Construction Projects, Drawing, Progress Reports, Project Costs, Project Management, Project Scope Development, Refurbishing, Taking Initiative.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadliine: 10 November 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

