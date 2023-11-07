Development Manager (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Manages construction projects, prepares drawings for refurbishment projects, planning and scheduling construction work, prepares progress reports, controls project costs, ensures quality is adhered to, controls project scope and ensures timely completion of projects.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Science Engineering: Architectural Engineering (Required).
- Skills: Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Construction, Construction Projects, Drawing, Progress Reports, Project Costs, Project Management, Project Scope Development, Refurbishing, Taking Initiative.
How to Apply
Deadliine: 10 November 2023
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
