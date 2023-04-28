Development Operations Manager

Job Description

Reporting to the Head ICT, the Development Operations Managerposition exists to evaluate the completeness, accuracy and optimization of the bank's systems in the line with set standards. The successful candidate will be working in conjuction with sytems developers to develop new products and features, managing production proccesses and systems with support and infrastructure teams. In addition, the role plays a key role in the bank's development operarations transformation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing software release, configuration, monitoring and supporting of all production sysytem components.

Deploying new products, updates and fixes to production environment.

Serving as a gatekeeper between development teams and IT Operations teams to provide handoff from development to production.

Developing scripts to automate development operations functions, source code checking with continuous intergration, automated test tool configuration, application topology configuration, automated deployment and proactive environment monitoring and managment.

Gathering, challenging, clarifying and documenting technical requirements coming from technology leadership.

Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Developing tools and processes to reduce occurrences of errors in the production environment and improve customer experience.

Implementing tools that increase the percentage of defects detected in testing before the production release.

Participating in the testing and evaluation of new products and emerging technology.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in computer science/ Information Systems or equivalent.

A relevant vocational qualification such as Linux Certification, Oracle Certification is an added advantage.

At least 5 years of hands-on experience with Databases including MYSQL, Mongo and Oracle.

Skills and Competences:

Extensive hands-on programming.

Knowledge of development operations framework and tools.

Analytical for troubleshooting and debuging skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume and to be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, Clearly indicating the position being applied for as your Email Subject Reference.

Deadline: 26 April 2023