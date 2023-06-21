DevOps Engineer (M/F) x20

Job Description
We are looking for DevOps Engineer profiles / CVs to pass on to our clients for their future recruitment campaigns.
Employment type: Permanent contract - Fixed-term contract - Freelance
Region: Bulawayo; Harare; Manicaland; Mashonaland Central; Mashonaland East; Mashonaland West; Masvingo; Matabeleland North; Matabeleland South; Midlands & International.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure effective Design, Development, Validation and Support activities.
- Defining and setting development, test, release, deploy/ implementation for DevOps operation.
- To play a key role in the overall estimation of work requirements.
- Be a key contributor to building efficient programs/ systems.
- Application Development and Maintenance.
- Knowledge of design principles and fundamentals of architecture.
- Knowledge of quality processes and estimation techniques.
- Basic understanding of project domain.
- Ability to translate functional/ nonfunctional requirements to systems requirements.
- Ability to design and code complex programs.
- Ability to write test cases and scenarios based on the specifications.
- Good understanding of SDLC and agile methodologies.
- Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/ CD tools.
- Awareness of latest technologies and trends.
- Self-Review & effectively identify bugs, find the root cause and fix with minimal effort and in less time.
- Logical thinking and problem solving skills along with an ability to collaborate.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors degree in Software Engineering or related.
- 5+ Years of Experience in as a DevOps infrastructure engineer (continuous integration, and related experience).
- Experience in DevOps tool sets such as: Azure DevOps, AWS, Terraform, Ansible, Jenkins (CI/CD), Docker, SonarQube, Artifactory, Checkmarx, Dynatrace/Prometheus etc.
- Master back-end development activities (Java, JavaEE, NodeJS, Python), and front-end (Javascript, Angular, ReactJS, VueJS).
- Master the development and integration tools (Eclipse, Git/Gitlab/Github).
- Master the main DBMS of the market (Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLServer), the bases of the Cloud (AWS, Azure, OVHCloud) and Devops (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes).
- Knowledge of the spatial extensions of the main DBMS (Oracle spatial, PostGIS, SQLServer).
- Experience in one or two scripting: Linux Shell, Python, Groovy, YML.
- Release Governance, Test Governance experience and Software Engineering Development Background.
- Experience in application containerization with kubernetes orchestration.
- Knowledge on Jboss, Weblogic, Gitlab, Apache(httpd) or similar application servers.
- Excellent Technical & Troubleshooting skill.
- Experience in architecting and implementing large enterprise DevOps solutions.
- Knowledge of AGILE concepts (Scrum, Kanban, Visual management) and associated tools (Jira, etc.).
- Professional & very good verbal and written communication skills, inter personal skills to work with various teams and stakeholders.
Key Skills:
- CVS DOCKER; DYNATRACE; SONARQUBE; SCRUM; ARTIFACTORY; LESS; AGILE; ECLIPSE; POSTGIS; GROOVY; APACHE; SHELL; GITLAB; ORACLE; JAVASCRIPT; JIRA; PYTHON; WEBLOGIC and POSTGRESQL.
For more info: https://www.zimbajob.com/job-vacancies-zimbabwe/devops-engineer-mf-68733
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.zimbajob.com/application/add/?job=68733
NB: Be cautious! Do not send money to a potential employer. Do not pay any money for a potential contract of employment or for pre-employment training. Please report any irregularities by using the candidate contact form and selecting the subject "Report a job ad".
Deadline: 30 June 2023
AfricaShore
AFRICASHORE is an IT offshoring platform connecting IT experts and freelancers based in Africa to companies in Africa, Europe, USA, Canada and UAE remotely. Our partners, IT services companies and large groups, trust us to find them the best offshore Africa-based IT freelance consultants.
Our IT offshoring platform is present in 37 countries in Africa with a database of 230,000+ IT experts and freelancers classified into 303 IT specialties around 9 IT fields: Database Administration and NoSQL - Network and Telecom Security - ERP and Integrated Management Software - Big Data, Data Science and Business Intelligence (BI) - Programming, Development - IT Project Management - Consulting, Audit, Coaching and Training - Digital Marketing, SEO, Design and Multimedia - Production, Operations and Support.