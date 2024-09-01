Dewatering Operator ​x12 (Kamativi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the operation and management of dewatering equipment, including filter press, thickener, settling pond etc.

Assist the section leader to be responsible for the production, organization, operation supervision of the Grinding & Flotation section.

Responsible for the operation and management of grinding and flotation section equipment, including ball mill, cyclone, flotation machine, mixing tank, dosing machine

Assist the section leader in the production, organization , operation and supervision of the crushing section.

Tends filter plate press that removes impurities or moisture from slurring and chemical solution: Covers filter plates with cloth, canvas, or paper.

Responsible for crushing section equipment, operation and management, including jaw crusher, cone crusher, vibrating screen and the belts.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 Ordinary Level subjects.

Certificate in Chemical processing, Mineral extraction & processing or equivalent.

Experience working at a Quarry mine or mine crushing section is an added advantage.

Experience in flotation benefaction plant, pressure filtration and dehydration is an added advantage.

Minimum experience 2 years in similar above mentioned post.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to forward their resumes in a single PDF format to: joseph@kamativi.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.