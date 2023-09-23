DHIS2 Specialist (Tsholotsho)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of DHIS2 Specialist for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).
The key role of the position is to support the DHIS2 customization, scale-up, and operation in the Impilo EHR digital health Platform.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyse DHIS2 performance, identify challenges, and troubleshoot.
- Create, maintain, and support DHIS2 analytics through Indicators, Program indicators, Predictors as well as visualizations and dashboards tailored to data users’ needs.
- Collaborate with the development team, and support the configuration of Digital Health interventions, as need be such as PowerBI dashboards.
- Provide technical assistance to strengthen use of DHIS2 visualizations and dashboards to support evidence-based decision-making through the DHIS2 Interpretations app and Data-to-Action approaches.
- Create and maintain data validation rules and other data quality checks to improve data quality.
Qualifications and Experience
- Computer Science/ IT / Business Information Systems or Equivalent degree.
- Must have 5+ years of experience in the development and operations of DHIS2 and/or other applications
- Experience at the national level rollout of data systems.
- Experience in applying user-centered requirements processes for design.
- Experience developing web-based and/or mobile applications, web programming language (e.g., Java, JavaScript), and Unix/Linux system management.
- Advanced database management skills in DHIS2 with experience in the integration of databases and migration of data into DHIS2.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: ehrprogram@zimttech.org
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org