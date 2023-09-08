Diamond Drilling Assistant (Shurugwi)
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division(Shurugwi).
Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of in the Division on a one year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in underground and surface exploration drilling.
- Proper handling of drilled core into core boxes.
- Transporting of core boxes.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics Science and English.
- Minimum of two years drilling experience with a good
- An understanding of meter eater, kemp and drifter machines, long year LY44 machine.
- Implementation of the Company Health, Safety & Environmental NOSA Standards.
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:
The Human Resources Officer
Re: “DIAMOND DRILLING ASSITANT”
Zimasco (Private) Limited
P.O. Box 124
SHURUGWI
OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw
NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.
