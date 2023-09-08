Diamond Drilling Assistant (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division(Shurugwi).

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of in the Division on a one year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in underground and surface exploration drilling.

Proper handling of drilled core into core boxes.

Transporting of core boxes.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics Science and English.

Minimum of two years drilling experience with a good

An understanding of meter eater, kemp and drifter machines, long year LY44 machine.

Implementation of the Company Health, Safety & Environmental NOSA Standards.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: