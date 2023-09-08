Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Zimasco

Diamond Drilling Assistant (Shurugwi)

Zimasco
Sep. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division(Shurugwi).

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of in the Division on a one year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist in underground and surface exploration drilling.
  • Proper handling of drilled core into core boxes.
  • Transporting of core boxes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics Science and English.
  • Minimum of two years drilling experience with a good
  • An understanding of meter eater, kemp and drifter machines, long year LY44 machine.
  • Implementation of the Company Health, Safety & Environmental NOSA Standards.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Human Resources Officer

Re: DIAMOND DRILLING ASSITANT”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 14 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimasco

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimasco
Zimasco

Mining Supervisor (Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)

Milling Centres Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)
Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC)

Contracts Manager (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback