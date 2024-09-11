Diesel Plant Fitter (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct routine maintenance.
- Identify and repair major and minor Breakdown.
- Implement preventative maintenance.
- Support I.M.S within the organization.
- Diagnose and trouble-shooting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 Artisan.
- At least 3 years experiences and above.
- Class 2 drivers’ licenses.
- Traceable references.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.
NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.
Deadline: 11 September 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Fossil Contracting
Browse Jobs
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
Related Jobs
Green Fuel
Tyre Fitter Supervisor (Chipinge)
Deadline:
Fossil Contracting
Fitter and Turner (Harare)
Deadline:
Fossil Contracting
Panel Beater (Harare)
Deadline:
Fossil Contracting
Boiler Maker (Harare)
Deadline: