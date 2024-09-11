Diesel Plant Fitter (Harare)

Job Description

The organization is inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position that has arisen in its structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct routine maintenance.

Identify and repair major and minor Breakdown.

Implement preventative maintenance.

Support I.M.S within the organization.

Diagnose and trouble-shooting.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Artisan.

At least 3 years experiences and above.

Class 2 drivers’ licenses.

Traceable references.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV’s and applications to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw.

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted, and applications received after the closing date will be disqualified.