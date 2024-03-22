Diesel Plant Fitter (Mutare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above metioned position that has arisen in the business.

Reporting to the Engineering Foreman, the job is based at the Mine and is responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out planned maintenance, attending to breakdowns, overhauling, and rebuilding of hydraulics or mechanical equipment.

Inspecting all equipment hydraulics/mechanical functions on daily basis and ensure that it is in good safe working condition. Completing job cards and maintenance sheets for job done and submitting these forms to the Planned Maintenance Officer for data capturing and filing.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) 0' Level passes including Mathematics and English.

National Certificate in Diesel Plant Fitting.

Apprentice trained Diesel Plant Fitter.

At least 3 years' post apprenticeship experience in a mining, processing plant or heavy manufacturing environment.

Sound knowledge of diesel engine components, undercarriage, transmission and drive line systems for heavy mobile equipment.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com