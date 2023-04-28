Pindula
Rusape Town Council

Diesel Plant Fitter

Rusape Town Council
Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the post which has arisen within Rusape Town Council. Diesel Plant Fitter Reports to the Workshop Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To repair and maintain Council plant and equipment.
  • To prepare planned maintenance materials, schedules and costs for approval.
  • To timeously attend to emergency breakdowns of equipment.
  • To safeguard workshop equipment and tools.
  • To perform any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A National Certificate in Diesel Plant Fitting from a recognised Institute.
  • A higher qualification is an added advantage.
  • Skilled Worker Class One Certificate is a must.
  • A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience is a must.
  • 5 Ordinary Levels including Mathematics and English is a must.
  • Computer literacy is an added advantage.
  • Clean Class (2) Driver's licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own handwriting accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted through email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through post or hand delivery to the undersigned:

A/TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17,

RUSAPE 

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Rusape Town Council

Rusape Town Council is a local authority which was established in 1990. It has eleven wards. The name Rusape is derived from a shona word “Rusapwe” which means never dries, with reference to the ever flowing waters of Rusape River, adjacent to the town.

