Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the post which has arisen within Rusape Town Council. Diesel Plant Fitter Reports to the Workshop Foreman.

Duties and Responsibilities

To repair and maintain Council plant and equipment.

To prepare planned maintenance materials, schedules and costs for approval.

To timeously attend to emergency breakdowns of equipment.

To safeguard workshop equipment and tools.

To perform any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A National Certificate in Diesel Plant Fitting from a recognised Institute.

A higher qualification is an added advantage.

Skilled Worker Class One Certificate is a must.

A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience is a must.

5 Ordinary Levels including Mathematics and English is a must.

Computer literacy is an added advantage.

Clean Class (2) Driver's licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own handwriting accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted through email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through post or hand delivery to the undersigned:

A/TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17,

RUSAPE

Deadline: 28 April 2023