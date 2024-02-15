Diesel Plant Fitters/ Motor Mechanics (Hwange)

Job Description

Under the general direction of the Workshop Manager, the artisan shall be responsible to competently keep business unit fleet to a 100% productivity availability to all user departments. This shall be accomplished through performing routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds and attending to breakdowns following written procedures and/or verbal instructions while adhering to all Company safety and quality standards. To perform any other duties as assigned by the Assistant Workshop Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Diagnosing and troubleshooting all mechanical failures and then performing component repairs according to manuals/factory specifications and knowledge of engine performances, using handtools, power tools and testing instrumentation.

Carrying out routine, preventative and planned maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs.

Attending to breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.

Performing rebuilds and overhauls on major assemblies and accessories.

Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s) the same day of occurrence. Ensuring all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.

Qualifications and Experience

Artisan DPF or Motor Mechanic (to include Tractor and Diesel) with minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Ability to correctly read and interpret user manuals correctly coupled with excellent diagnostic and troubleshooting skills.

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer