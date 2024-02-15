Diesel Plant Fitters/ Motor Mechanics (Hwange)
Job Description
Under the general direction of the Workshop Manager, the artisan shall be responsible to competently keep business unit fleet to a 100% productivity availability to all user departments. This shall be accomplished through performing routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds and attending to breakdowns following written procedures and/or verbal instructions while adhering to all Company safety and quality standards. To perform any other duties as assigned by the Assistant Workshop Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Diagnosing and troubleshooting all mechanical failures and then performing component repairs according to manuals/factory specifications and knowledge of engine performances, using handtools, power tools and testing instrumentation.
- Carrying out routine, preventative and planned maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs.
- Attending to breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.
- Performing rebuilds and overhauls on major assemblies and accessories.
- Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s) the same day of occurrence. Ensuring all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Artisan DPF or Motor Mechanic (to include Tractor and Diesel) with minimum of 5 years’ experience.
- Ability to correctly read and interpret user manuals correctly coupled with excellent diagnostic and troubleshooting skills.
- A team player with good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:
Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer
Turbo Mining
Western Coal Area
Hwange
Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw
Please enclose application letter, detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited
Deadline: 20 February 2024
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
