Digital Campaign Officer (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
The exciting role within the Digital & Data team to manage the end-to-end campaign planning, execution and reporting whilst ensuring that campaign delivery is on time, on budget and to campaign standards & targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The digital campaign manager will drive the performance of paid Digital Media strategies through campaign-specific interventions with a strong focus on attribution modelling and measurement.
- Monitor, Manage and optimize digital campaigns to drive campaign targets and business outcomes.
- Conduct a situational analysis, including current and previous campaign performance, to inform and drive digital strategy direction.
- Ensure that post-campaign leanings are delivered timeously and extracted for future strategies.
- Conduct competitor analysis for to understand the share of voice, the share of spend, strategies and trends to inform strategic choices.
- Develop a detailed understanding of digital marketing measurement and evaluation standards, including Performance parameters.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced Diploma In Marketing: Marketing Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing Management (Required).
Skills:
- Attribution Modeling, Budgeting, Business, Campaign Development, Campaign Planning, Digital Data, Digital Marketing, Digital Marketing Campaigns, Digital Media, Digital Strategy, End-to-End Testing, Management Reporting, Marketing Measurement, Media Strategies, People Management, Strategic
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 08 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Farm & City Centre
Digital Marketing Assistant (Harare)
Deadline:
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Sales Representatives (Harare)
Deadline:
Dalkeith Engineering
External Sales Representative (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Area Sales Coordinator (Midlands)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Marketing Officer: Research And Innovation Office
Deadline: