Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Digital Campaign Officer (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Feb. 08, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

The exciting role within the Digital & Data team to manage the end-to-end campaign planning, execution and reporting whilst ensuring that campaign delivery is on time, on budget and to campaign standards & targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The digital campaign manager will drive the performance of paid Digital Media strategies through campaign-specific interventions with a strong focus on attribution modelling and measurement.
  • Monitor, Manage and optimize digital campaigns to drive campaign targets and business outcomes.
  • Conduct a situational analysis, including current and previous campaign performance, to inform and drive digital strategy direction.
  • Ensure that post-campaign leanings are delivered timeously and extracted for future strategies.
  • Conduct competitor analysis for to understand the share of voice, the share of spend, strategies and trends to inform strategic choices. 
  • Develop a detailed understanding of digital marketing measurement and evaluation standards, including Performance parameters. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Advanced Diploma In Marketing: Marketing Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing Management (Required).

Skills:

  • Attribution Modeling, Budgeting, Business, Campaign Development, Campaign Planning, Digital Data, Digital Marketing, Digital Marketing Campaigns, Digital Media, Digital Strategy, End-to-End Testing, Management Reporting, Marketing Measurement, Media Strategies, People Management, Strategic

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 08 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Farm & City Centre
Farm & City Centre

Digital Marketing Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Sales Representatives (Harare)

Deadline:
Dalkeith Engineering
Dalkeith Engineering

External Sales Representative (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Area Sales Coordinator (Midlands)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Marketing Officer: Research And Innovation Office

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback