The exciting role within the Digital & Data team to manage the end-to-end campaign planning, execution and reporting whilst ensuring that campaign delivery is on time, on budget and to campaign standards & targets.

The digital campaign manager will drive the performance of paid Digital Media strategies through campaign-specific interventions with a strong focus on attribution modelling and measurement.

Monitor, Manage and optimize digital campaigns to drive campaign targets and business outcomes.

Conduct a situational analysis, including current and previous campaign performance, to inform and drive digital strategy direction.

Ensure that post-campaign leanings are delivered timeously and extracted for future strategies.

Conduct competitor analysis for to understand the share of voice, the share of spend, strategies and trends to inform strategic choices.

Develop a detailed understanding of digital marketing measurement and evaluation standards, including Performance parameters.

Advanced Diploma In Marketing: Marketing Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing Management (Required).

Attribution Modelling, Budgeting, Business, Campaign Development, Campaign Planning, Digital Marketing, Digital Marketing Campaigns, Digital Media, Management Reporting, Marketing Measurement, Media Strategies, People Management.

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Digital-Campaign-Officer_JR-38783?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023