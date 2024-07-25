Digital Channels Monitoring Officer (Harare)
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
Job Description
Responsibility is to oversee and ensuring the smooth operation of various Digital Channel Systems within the group. This includes monitoring, troubleshooting, and resolving issues related to Card Banking Platforms, Websites, Web App, MYZB Channels, Online Banking and other Digital Banking platforms.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitor the performance and availability of digital channels systems, including websites, mobile apps, and other digital platforms.
- Identify and resolve technical issues and disruptions in real-time to minimize downtime and ensure optimal user experience.
- Conduct regular system checks, log analysis, and performance testing to proactively identify potential issues and implement necessary solutions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, system administrators, and network engineers, to troubleshoot complex technical problems.
- Maintain documentation of system configurations, processes, and troubleshooting procedures for future reference and knowledge sharing.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and best practices in digital channels systems monitoring to enhance system performance and security.
- Implement and maintain monitoring tools and systems to gather and analyze data on system performance, availability, and user behavior.
- Generate reports and provide insights to management on system performance, uptime, and areas for improvement.
- Participate in system upgrade and migration projects, ensuring smooth transition and minimal disruption to digital channels systems.
- Collaborate with external vendors and service providers to resolve technical issues and optimize system performance.
- Perform monitoring function of all network, server, application, security, and infrastructure configuration items in a 7x24 shift plan.
- Apply ITIL-based processes (Incident, Event, Problem, Configuration, Change, SLA management, etc) for the operation of projects.
- Identify and monitor cyber security threats, potential cyber security risks.
- Make escalation to 2nd level or 3rd level for higher troubleshooting.
- Notify the status of incidents to internal and external contacts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum-Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems / Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or other related field, or equivalent professional experience.
- At least 3+ years of relevant experience.
- Experience in banking back office operations.
- Experience in banking procedures.
- Organisation Transformation Programme experience
- Proven experience in monitoring and troubleshooting digital channels systems, preferably in a large-scale enterprise environment.
- Strong knowledge of web technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and web servers.
- Familiarity with mobile app development platforms, APIs, and backend systems.
- Proficiency in using monitoring tools and systems, such as Zabbix, Nagios, or New Relic.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to quickly identify and resolve technical issues.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders.
- Knowledge of ITIL processes and best practices for incident management, problem management, and change management.
- Understanding of security principles and best practices in digital channels systems.
Other
How to Apply
Send CVS to: peopleandculture@zb.co.zw
Deadline: 26 July 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
Browse Jobs
ZB Financial Holdings Limited is a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed financial services group, holding companies providing commercial banking, merchant banking and other financial services since 1951. The Group was incorporated in 1989, under the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
Related Jobs
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
Solutions Architect (Harare)
Deadline:
CBZ Holdings Limited
Senior Data Governance and Resilience Architect (Harare)
Deadline:
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
ICT Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Women's University in Africa
Internal Auditor: Information Systems (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Research & Development Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Software & Integrations Support Developer (Harare)
Deadline: