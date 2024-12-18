Digital Communications Officer (Gweru)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and execute comprehensive digital marketing strategies for the university across multiple social media platforms.
- Create engaging, innovative, and visually compelling content that highlights university achievements, events, research, and student life.
- Manage and grow the university’s social media presence, increasing engagement and follower growth.
- Produce high-quality multimedia content, including photos, videos, graphics, and written materials.
- Monitor and analyse social media metrics, generating regular reports on performance and insights.
- Coordinate with various university departments to gather content and maintain consistent messaging.
- Design and implement targeted social media advertising campaigns.
- Manage the university’s digital brand identity and online reputation.
- Develop crisis communication strategies for digital platforms.
- Stay current with emerging digital marketing trends, platforms, and best practices.
- Support the university’s recruitment and outreach efforts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Digital Marketing, Communications, Media Studies, Journalism, or a related field
- Minimum of 1 year of post-qualification experience in digital marketing, social media management, or content creation in a corporate setting
- Proven track record of developing and implementing successful digital communication strategies
- Advanced proficiency in social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok)
- Demonstrated experience with digital analytics and performance-tracking tools
- Certification in digital marketing (Google Analytics, HubSpot, or similar) is highly desirable
- Excellent portfolio showcasing digital content creation and social media campaign management
Personal Attributes & Skills:
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Creative thinker with strong storytelling abilities
- Highly organised with excellent project management capabilities
- Adaptable and quick to learn new digital technologies and platforms
- Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask
- Proactive problem-solver with strategic thinking skills
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
- Demonstrated cultural sensitivity and understanding of diverse student populations
- Proven ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Technical proficiency with design tools (Adobe Creative Suite) and social media management platforms
- Strong understanding of digital marketing principles and audience engagement strategies
- Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with students, faculty, staff, and external stakeholders
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses & email of three referees addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources)
Midlands State University
P Bag 9055
GWERU
Soft copies of applications should be sent to the email address below: vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw. Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.
Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
The closing date for this advert is 11 December 2024. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 30 days from the closing date of the advert. If not contacted, your application will be deemed not successful.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.