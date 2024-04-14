Digital Communications Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:

Reporting to the Public Relations Manager, the job is based at the Head Office in Harare and is responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Engaging various digital communication strategies by using online creative management of digital channels including social media, the CDC website and e-bulletins.

Maintaining a strong and consistent presence on selected social media platforms.

Managing photography and coming up with creative designs.

Constantly monitoring and updating the ZCDC website as well as ensuring its visibility to target audiences

Monitoring, recording, evaluating and reporting on key website performance statistics.

Online community management.

Keeping abreast of the latest innovations in digital communications and recommending new ways of promoting CDC's operations and messages online.

Playing a key role in the launch of new products and programmes (internally & externally).

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Graphic Designing, Multimedia Design or equivalent.

Proficiency in photography, filming, editing and Adobe Creative Suite or Corel Draw.

Advertising Agency experience is a must.

At least 3 years' professional experience in the Media Industry, Web Development,Communications and Digital Campaign Management.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com