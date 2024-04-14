Digital Communications Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:
Reporting to the Public Relations Manager, the job is based at the Head Office in Harare and is responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Engaging various digital communication strategies by using online creative management of digital channels including social media, the CDC website and e-bulletins.
- Maintaining a strong and consistent presence on selected social media platforms.
- Managing photography and coming up with creative designs.
- Constantly monitoring and updating the ZCDC website as well as ensuring its visibility to target audiences
- Monitoring, recording, evaluating and reporting on key website performance statistics.
- Online community management.
- Keeping abreast of the latest innovations in digital communications and recommending new ways of promoting CDC's operations and messages online.
- Playing a key role in the launch of new products and programmes (internally & externally).
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Graphic Designing, Multimedia Design or equivalent.
- Proficiency in photography, filming, editing and Adobe Creative Suite or Corel Draw.
- Advertising Agency experience is a must.
- At least 3 years' professional experience in the Media Industry, Web Development,Communications and Digital Campaign Management.
- Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 April 2024
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.