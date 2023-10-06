Digital Marketer (Harare)

Job Description

Satewave Technologies is a leading company that prides itself on innovation, creativity, and delivering exceptional results for our clients. As a digital marketing professional, you will have the chance to work on diverse projects, collaborate with a passionate team, and make a significant impact on our clients' digital presence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement digital marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and lead generation.

Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify trends and opportunities.

Manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns across various platforms (e.g., Google Ads, Facebook Ads).

Enhance website content and user experience to improve organic search rankings.

Monitor and analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure campaign effectiveness and make data-driven recommendations.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including design, content, and development, to ensure cohesive digital marketing initiatives.

Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging digital marketing technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor's degree in Digital marketing, IT/ Graphic Design.

Proven experience in digital marketing graphic design.

Strong knowledge of digital marketing concepts, strategies, and best practices.

At least 5 O` level Subjects including mathematics and English language.

At least 2 A` level subjects.

How to Apply

Send CVs and application letters to: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 06 October 2023