Digital Marketing Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position mentioned above which has arisen at FARM & CITY CENTRE (PVT) LTD, within the Marketing Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintains an appropriate filing system and keeps track of documents generated.
- Designs on board creative solutions for a variety of users, website, social media graphics adverts, brand campaigns and photography.
- Maintains the organization’s social media platforms.
- Increases the number of followers, ‘likes’ and audiences for digital marketing and social media outputs.
- Monitors, reports and analyses results to improve performance, using tools such as Google Analytics and others.
- Prepares and conducts surveys/ questionnaires to gather consumer feedback
- Analyses and tracks online marketing metrics.
- Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health, and environmental regulations and standard procedures.
- Conducts risk assessment and mitigation.
- Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.
- Degree or Diploma in Digital Marketing/IT/Graphic design/ Visual Communication and Multimedia Design.
- Knowledge of Graphic Designing Software such as Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw, Adobe Premier, Canva, and many more.
- A Marketing flair is an added advantage.
- At least 1 year of relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons who meet the above criteria are requested to submit their applications and CVs to:
THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT
C/O FARM & CITY CENTRE
1 WYNNE ST. HARARE
OR
EMAIL: recruitment@farmandcity.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be replied to.
Deadline: 08 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Farm & City Centre
Farm and City Centre is Zimbabwe's leading agricultural and hardware chain. We have been around since 1908 (formerly known as Farmers Co-op) and today we have over 50 branches nationwide. From agricultural inputs, implements, building materials, and general hardware and more you will find under one roof.