Digital Marketing Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position mentioned above which has arisen at FARM & CITY CENTRE (PVT) LTD, within the Marketing Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintains an appropriate filing system and keeps track of documents generated.

Designs on board creative solutions for a variety of users, website, social media graphics adverts, brand campaigns and photography.

Maintains the organization’s social media platforms.

Increases the number of followers, ‘likes’ and audiences for digital marketing and social media outputs.

Monitors, reports and analyses results to improve performance, using tools such as Google Analytics and others.

Prepares and conducts surveys/ questionnaires to gather consumer feedback

Analyses and tracks online marketing metrics.

Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health, and environmental regulations and standard procedures.

Conducts risk assessment and mitigation.

Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.

Degree or Diploma in Digital Marketing/IT/Graphic design/ Visual Communication and Multimedia Design.

Knowledge of Graphic Designing Software such as Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw, Adobe Premier, Canva, and many more.

A Marketing flair is an added advantage.

At least 1 year of relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons who meet the above criteria are requested to submit their applications and CVs to:

THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT