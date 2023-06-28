DIGITAL MARKETING CLERK: CONTRACT (Harare)
Silo Food Industries
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Sales and Distribution department. The incumbent will report to the Sales and Distribution Manager and will be based in Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designs on-board creative solutions for a variety of uses; website, social media graphics adverts, brand campaigns, and photography.
- Ensures the website is fully optimised for search engines and identify suitable websites to build links with.
- Maintains the organisation’s social media platforms.
- Increases the number of followers, ‘likes’ and audiences for digital marketing and social media outputs.
- Monitors, reports and analyses results to improve performance, using tools such as Google analytics and others.
- Prepares and conducts surveys/ questionnaires to gather consumer feedback
- Analyses and tracks online marketing metrics
- Adheres to and ensuring adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.
- Conducts risk assessment and mitigation Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.
- Certificate in Digital Marketing or equivalent.
- Knowledge of Graphic Designing Softwares such as Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw, Adobe Premier, Canva and many more.
- A Marketing flair is an added advantage.
- At least 1 years’ relevant experience.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Excellent customer care.
- Highly technical.
- Sense of urgency.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
Silo Food Industries Ltd
14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea
HARARE
Or send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw
NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
