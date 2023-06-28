Pindula|Search Pindula
Silo Food Industries

DIGITAL MARKETING CLERK: CONTRACT (Harare)

Silo Food Industries
Jun. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Sales and Distribution department. The incumbent will report to the Sales and Distribution Manager and will be based in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Designs on-board creative solutions for a variety of uses; website, social media graphics adverts, brand campaigns, and photography.
  • Ensures the website is fully optimised for search engines and identify suitable websites to build links with.
  • Maintains the organisation’s social media platforms.
  • Increases the number of followers, ‘likes’ and audiences for digital marketing and social media outputs.
  • Monitors, reports and analyses results to improve performance, using tools such as Google analytics and others.
  • Prepares and conducts surveys/ questionnaires to gather consumer feedback
  • Analyses and tracks online marketing metrics
  • Adheres to and ensuring adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.
  • Conducts risk assessment and mitigation Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.
  • Certificate in Digital Marketing or equivalent.
  • Knowledge of Graphic Designing Softwares such as Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw, Adobe Premier, Canva and many more.
  • A Marketing flair is an added advantage.
  • At least 1 years’ relevant experience.

Core Competencies:

  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Excellent customer care.
  • Highly technical.
  • Sense of urgency.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

Silo Food Industries Ltd

14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea

HARARE

Or send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 29 June 2023

