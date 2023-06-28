DIGITAL MARKETING CLERK: CONTRACT (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Sales and Distribution department. The incumbent will report to the Sales and Distribution Manager and will be based in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designs on-board creative solutions for a variety of uses; website, social media graphics adverts, brand campaigns, and photography.

Ensures the website is fully optimised for search engines and identify suitable websites to build links with.

Maintains the organisation’s social media platforms.

Increases the number of followers, ‘likes’ and audiences for digital marketing and social media outputs.

Monitors, reports and analyses results to improve performance, using tools such as Google analytics and others.

Prepares and conducts surveys/ questionnaires to gather consumer feedback

Analyses and tracks online marketing metrics

Adheres to and ensuring adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.

Conducts risk assessment and mitigation Performing any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.

Certificate in Digital Marketing or equivalent.

Knowledge of Graphic Designing Softwares such as Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw, Adobe Premier, Canva and many more.

A Marketing flair is an added advantage.

At least 1 years’ relevant experience.

Core Competencies:

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent customer care.

Highly technical.

Sense of urgency.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to: