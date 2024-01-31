Digital Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

This role performs a consulting function, serving as a resource and concept generator to the marketing manager(s) in order to implement the marketing strategy. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through the efforts of others over periods of up to a year.

Duties and Responsibilities

A consulting function, serving as a resource and concept generator to the marketing manager (s) in order to implement the marketing strategy and plan developed by the seniors.

Typical tasks include: Manages, controls and develops the marketing practitioners Responsible for the design, marketing message (s), content, development, reproduction and distribution of marketing material (collateral) Direct mailers Brochures (client or intermediary) Electronic and web-based material Invites & RSVP’s Responsible for the design, development and execution of Direct Marketing & Lead Campaigns Based on research findings and marketing reports (including analysis of competitor activities and environmental SWOTs) – consults, advises and presents alternatives to the marketing manager (s) on possible courses of action – including identifying new business opportunities.

Responsible development, design and delivery of presentations – including marketing messages. Responsible for the conceptualization and execution of marketing events. Identifies, builds relationships and interfaces with internal and external resources.

Takes appropriate decisions vis-à-vis marketing inventory. Compiles research briefs.

Manages departmental budget

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply