Digital Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Digital Marketing Officer is responsible for planning, implementing, managing and monitoring the company's digital media strategy in order to increase brand awareness, improve marketing efforts and increase sales across all SBU’s.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops, implement and manage our social media strategies for all SBUS’s.

Defines the most important social media KPIs.

Manages and oversees social media content.

Designs and creates appropriate content for the different brands and target audiences.

Measures the success of every social media campaign.

Stays up to date with latest social media best practices and technologies.

Collaborates with Marketing, Sales and Procurement team.

Monitors SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization.

Creates and monitor different campaigns per brand such as Google Ads campaigns.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Sales/ Marketing or related field.

At least 3 years work experience in a similar role.

Strong Digital marketing skills, diploma or degree in digital marketing will be an advantage.

Creative and graphics design knowledge.

Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other social media best practiced.

Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics.

Good understanding of social media KPIs.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVS to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw

Deadline: 21 July 2023