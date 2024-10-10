Digital Marketing Specialist (Harare)
Satewave Technologies
Job Description
We are seeking a creative Digital marketing specialist. As a skilled designer and marketer, one will develop and implement engaging digital campaigns to drive brand awareness and customer engagement.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Create visually appealing graphics , logos and marketing materials using Canva .
- Develop and execute digital marketing strategies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proficient in Canva.
- Strong understanding of digital marketing principles.
- 1-2 years of experience in digital marketing.
Other
How to Apply
Send your resume, cover letter and portfolio to: operation@satewave.com
