Digital Marketing Specialist (Harare)

Satewave Technologies
Oct. 10, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a creative Digital marketing specialist. As a skilled designer and marketer, one will develop and implement engaging digital campaigns to drive brand awareness and customer engagement.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Create visually appealing graphics , logos and marketing materials using Canva .
  • Develop and execute digital marketing strategies.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proficient in Canva.
  • Strong understanding of digital marketing principles.
  • 1-2 years of experience in digital marketing.

Other

How to Apply

Send your resume, cover letter and portfolio to: operation@satewave.com

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

