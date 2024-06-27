Digital Sales and Marketing Representative (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage and coordinates the Digital Marketing and Design platforms, always maintaining brand guidelines and raise any concerns with the Business Unit Manager.

Develop and manage Digital Marketing plans and campaigns for the assigned brands with clear KPI’s in line with business needs and challenges.

Manage content creation for Digital Marketing and Design activity platforms to augment the company’s presence in the market.

Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and co-ordination of Digital Marketing and Design activities.

Track and monitor Digital Marketing and Design budgets, updating spreadsheets, databases and inventories with statistical, financial and non-financial information.

Manage organization’s digital platforms to optimize content for the website and channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn Email etc. to improve KPIs, likes, shares, tweets, etc.

Monitor digital campaigns pacing and effectiveness to ensure campaign delivery.

Monitor and analyze social conversations to ensure optimal campaign performance.

Identify new digital marketing trends and ensure that the brand is in front of the industry developments.

Partner with sales to ensure marketing campaigns and events resonate with existing customers and prospects.

Create new leads, and thoroughly qualify leads & sales opportunities via digital advertising.

Establish and maintain consistent and positive external and internal relationships.

Actively monitor advertising in competing digital media to generate potential prospects for new business development.

Report weekly and monthly metrics to account executive and client.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing/Design, or a related field.

Professional qualification in Graphic design.

At least 3 years’ experience in working on digital projects.

Skilled in Photoshop, Illustrator and other Adobe Design Suite apps.

Proficiency with SEO, PPC, Google AdWords, Content Management, Systems, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Office.

Driver’s License a must.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Well organized with a customer-oriented approach.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.