Job Description
The exciting role within the Digital & Data team, the Digital Sales Officer will be the main point of contact for digital customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for building positive customer interactions and relationships and communicating across all digital touchpoints.
- Contact existing and potential customers from all digital touchpoints to offer group products.
- Leads conversion.
- Customer retention and customer relationship management
- Cross-selling and up-selling of all group products.
- Creation of daily, weekly, and monthly sales reports
- Assist customers with after-sales service issues.
- Identifying customer pain points and assisting in customer query resolution.
- Social media marketing skills are an added advantage.
- Sales Experience and social selling skills.
- Fluent in English, Ndebele and/or Shona
- Hands-on experience with product and customer life cycle management
- Good communication skills, well-articulated, with an ability to communicate effectively across all lines of business.
- Ability to work collaboratively within a team.
- Good organizational skills
- Quick learner with the ability to absorb extensive information on our brand's history, product offerings and communications/advertising program.
- Passion for customer experience and understanding the customer always come first.
- Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.
Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Business Studies: Marketing Management (Required).
Skills:
Advertising, Analytical Thinking, Business, Communication, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Interactions, Customer Lifecycle, Customer Lifecycle Management, Customer Needs, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Digital Sales, Digital Touchpoints, Media Marketing, Organizing, Problem Solving, Sales, Social Media, Work Collaboratively.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Digital-Sales-Officer_JR-38780?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 25 April 2023