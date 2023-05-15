Job Description

The University is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for the above position that has arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor.

The Director, African Indigenous Vegetables Institute plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing strategic leadership, coordinating the governance and overall management of the Centre’s functions. The successful candidate will be appointed on a four (4) year contract and can be renewed based on satisfactoryperformance.

Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Director, African Indigenous Vegetables shall be responsible:

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing leadership in research, innovation and development in the African Indigenous Vegetables Institute.

Developing a strategic plan and implementation plan for the Institute in line with the University Strategic Plan and Education 5.0 policy.

Coordinating relevant Units of the University on cross-cutting issues and Technology matters on African Vegetables.

Budgetary planning, control and allocation of income and funding of the Institute in line with University Financial Regulations.

Management of human resources activities, staff development and performance management in liaison with the Human Resources Department.

Mobilising resources for the Institute.

Management of the Institute’s infrastructure and assets with the support of service Departments.

Developing collaborations and strategic partnerships with Alumni, Institutions, Corporations and Government Agencies in liaison with University Administration.

Undertaking any other related duties as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s degree in Crop Science, Agronomy, Biotechnology or relevant qualification

An earned PhD degree is a distinct advantage.

Have a proved track record in academic and administrative leadership and the ability to give sound academic direction to the Institute.

Have evidence of sound research and innovation and be published in related academic discipline.

Track record in resource mobilisation for research, innovation and industrialisation.

Skills and Attributes:

Proven commitment to academic excellence and collaboration across disciplines.

Leadership and people management skills.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Decision making and critical thinking skills.

Ability to work in a team.

Good organisational skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit eight (8) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three (3) referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Chairperson of Council

c/o The Registrar

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

OR email your applications to: registrar@muast.ac.zw

Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 18 May 2023