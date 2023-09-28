Director Budget Office

Job Description

Section 154 of the Constitution stipulates that the Clerk of Parliament and other Staff of Parliament are appointed on terms of conditions of service approved from time to time by the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) and are Public Officers, distinct and separate from the Civil Service. These appointments are on an open, performance-based contract subject to the provisions of the Officers of Parliament (Terms of Service) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time.

Grade: Director Level – F 1 Equivalent.

Location: Budget Office.

Reports To: Deputy Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manages, supervises and directs all Budget Office (BO) personnel.

Ensures that Parliament participates effectively in the entire budget process;.

Proactively engages with agencies contributing to the national budget process, with a view towards achieving positive national budgeting.

Regularly consults the Budget Committee, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and other parliamentary committees to ensure that the Office’s work and capacities meet and keep pace with the demands of Parliament.

Assists Parliament in enforcing provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and Audit Office Act to ensure a more effective role for the Legislature in the budget process.

Liaises with the Ministry of Finance & Economic Development and other government departments, state enterprises and any other economic and business units in the country to ensure availability of statistical information to enable assessment of the country’s level of economic development.

Reviews and analyses policies and legislation related to the budget process.

Produces periodic monthly/quarterly reports on the performance of the national budget and the economy.

Performs any other duties as may be assigned by the Deputy Clerk.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Science in Economics Degree from a reputable university.

A relevant Masters’ degree.

At least 10 years post-qualification experience.

Good knowledge of macro-economics

Good analytical and financial modelling skills.

Excellent presentation skills.

Good time management and organizational ability.

Knowledge of ERP systems and related technologies is an added advantage.

Ability to multi-task and meet constant deadlines.

Willingness to work long hours, when necessary.

Good knowledge of the operations of Parliament is an added advantage.

Active Membership of a registered professional body.

In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to: