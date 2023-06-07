Job Description

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) is an organisation born out of statute with a mandate to oversee and promote the development and promotion of boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA) and related activities in Zimbabwe.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fit the vacancy of the Director Development (Head Office). The incumbent reports to CEO.

Job Purpose: Incumbent shall be responsible overall development, coordination, and implementation all marketing and business development strategies for the development of combat sport.

Duties and Responsibilities

Spearhead the formulation and review of policies, regulations, legislation, strategies,and programmes combat sport development in line with the organization’s mandate, strategic plans and national development priorities.

Oversee the creation of a conducive environment for investment in the areas of combat sport through public private partnerships.

Co-ordinate programmes/ projects that foster research and innovation and the development of new and growth of existing combat sport businesses.

Oversee the creation and enforcement of combat sport service standards.

Promote the development and manufacturing of Zimbabwean combat sport products.

Champion, promote and coordinate combat sport research.

Lead the entity’s combat sport cooperation efforts and knowledge and methods to access regional and global markets.

Champion and promote combat sport adoption and development in the country in order to enhance regional and International competitiveness.

Superintend over the mobilization of resources and the development of budgets and funding strategies

Manage all human, financial and material resources allocated to the Department.

Soliciting new business and maintaining relationships with partners.

Strategising on business promotion programs and developing business action plans.

Budgeting and cost management in area of jurisdiction.

Strategize, implement, and maintain program initiatives that adhere to organizational objectives.

Develop program assessment protocols for evaluation and improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters’ in Business Administration/ Business Development/ Sports Science or Management/ Marketing/ Economics or equivalent.

Membership to a professional body will be an added advantage.

At least 10 years development experience of which 5 must be at senior management level/ similar position.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in marketing and public relations; and sport management is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send detailed CVs and certificates to: hr.znbwcb@gmail.com cc ceo@combatsports.co.zw

Deadline: 30 June 2023