Director Finance and Administration
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Develop and implement finance and administration strategy, policies and systems and achieve economic efficiency and effectiveness of the functions.
Reporting to: Deputy Auditor General Administration.
Duties and Responsibilities
Strategic planning:
- Lead in the designing and developing of the Finance strategy in line with OAG ‘s corporate goals and objectives.
- Oversee the development and implementation of finance policies and systems in accordance with the finance strategy.
- Lead in corporate strategic planning and budgeting and develop finance annual plans and budgets.
- Review adherence to the budgets and report variance with necessary explanations.
Management and Financial Accounting Reports:
- Assist with the review of guidelines and collation of information for budget forecast preparation.
- Oversee the production of timely and accurate management accounts and financial statements, reports and schedules as required.
- Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely reconciliation statements as required
- Take the lead in the review and maintenance of the integrity of the computerized accounting system
- Monitor and ensure that all statutory requirements of the organization are complied with.
- Oversee the documentation and maintenance of complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions.
- Approve the financial accounting system for cash management, accounts payable accounts receivable, credit control, and petty cash.
- Ensure that employees’ payroll and financial information is secure and stored in compliance with current legislation and OAG policies and guidelines.
Procurement
- Development systems and policies aligned with the Procurement Act and the best practices for the procurement functions at OAG.
- Monitor and ensure economy and efficiency in the procurement of goods, services and works.
- Monitor the development and implementation of the annual procurement plans and ensure conformance to the plan.
- Verify and confirm that procedures are followed and full compliance of the laws, regulations and policies and achieved.
Project Management:
- Oversee the planning of all projects in the OAG and ensure the achievement of the organizational mandate.
- Oversee the preparation of all project budgets and ensure that they are in line with the OAG guidelines.
- Oversee the implementation of all approved projects in the OAG.
Administration
- Set policies and procedures for the administrative activities of OAG and monitor compliance.
- Oversee the management of fleet for ensuring the principle of economy and efficiency.
- Monitor and ensure that the safety and legal requirements related to the fleet management are fully complied with.
- Facilitate the timely maintenance of all assets of OAG by ensuring that civil and electromechanical maintenance plans are implemented effectively and efficiently.
- Provide strategic and supervisory leadership to the organization.
Annual Work Plans:
- Coordinate the development and review of the annual department work plan in line with the Audit plans.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or equivalent from a recognized institution.
- Professional qualification of either the following CA(Z), ACCA, CPA and CIMA is a must.
- Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- Clean class four driver’s license.
- Seven (7) years’ experience in the corporate/public management sector, three (3) of which should be at management level.
Attributes:
- Financial management skills.
- Teamwork and interpersonal skills.
- Excellent and written Communication skills
- Creativity and innovative.
- People management skills.
- A high level of integrity.
- Strategic management.
- Organisational development.
- Planning and organising
- Leadership skills.
- Proven ICT skills including SAP.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae not later than June 28, 2024, to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street).Generate a Whatsapp Message
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw