Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.

Reporting to: Deputy Auditor General Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic planning:

Lead in the designing and developing of the Finance strategy in line with OAG 's corporate goals and objectives.

Oversee the development and implementation of finance policies and systems in accordance with the finance strategy. Lead in corporate strategic planning and budgeting and develop finance annual plans and budgets.

Review adherence to the budgets and report variance with necessary explanations.

Management and Financial Accounting Reports.

Assist with the review of guidelines and collation of information for budget forecast preparation.

Oversee the production of timely and accurate management accounts and financial statements, reports and schedules as required.

Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely reconciliation statements as required:

Take the lead in the review and maintenance of the integrity of the computerized accounting system

Monitor and ensure that all statutory requirements of the organization are complied with.

Oversee the documentation and maintenance of complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions.

Approve the financial accounting system for cash management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit control, and petty cash.

Ensure that employees' payroll and financial information is secure and stored in compliance with current legislation and OAG policies and guidelines.

Procurement:

Development of systems and policies aligned with the Procurement Act and the best practices for the procurement functions at OAG.

Monitor and ensure economy and efficiency in the procurement of goods, services and works.

Verify and confirm that procedures are followed and full compliance of the laws, regulations and policies and achieved.

Project Management:

Oversee the planning of all projects in the OAG and ensure the achievement of the organizational mandate.

Oversee the preparation of all project budgets and ensure that they are in line with the OAG guidelines.

Oversee the implementation of all approved projects in the OAG.

Administration:

Set policies and procedures for the administrative activities of OAG and monitor compliance.

Oversee the management of fleet for ensuring the principle of economy and efficiency.

Monitor and ensure that the safety and legal requirements related to the fleet management are fully complied with.

Facilitate the timely maintenance of all assets of OAG by ensuring that civil and electromechanical maintenance plans are implemented effectively and efficiently.

Team Management & Development management:

Provide strategic and supervisory leadership to the division and lead in the implementation of the performance management and Human Resources practices of the OAG.

Annual Work Plans

Coordinate the development and review of the annual department work plan in line with the Audit plans.

Strategic Planning

Support corporate strategic planning and budgeting and develop HR annual plans and budgets.

Develop the HR strategy in line with OAG's corporate goals and objectives.

Develop plans and policies to ensure that the OAG attracts, retains, and motivates staff in line with corporate needs.

Supervise the development of Annual Operational Plans and budget for the HR function and, monitor and ensure effective implementation.

Facilitate the effective functioning of Human Resource Advisory Committee

Recruitment and Talent Management:

Develop a succession plan for all management positions for smooth transition and continuity of the OAG.

Lead in the implementation of the recruitment policy of the organization to timely support the various departments

Review the strategic HR needs of OAG and develop a sourcing and talent management plan.

Review workforce gap reports/ requests from departments and approve the plan for recruitment.

Provide a lead in the recruitment of Top Management Positions in OAG.

Staff Development:

Look into the current talent needs for the future and establish systems and policies to address the identified gaps.

Develop, monitor and evaluate the implementation of the training and development programs.

Staff Discipline and Grievance Management:

Promote the organisation values and adherence to the Code of Conduct ar compliance with applicable laws and best practices by all staff across the organisation.

Advise top management on staff discipline and courses of action in line with the organisation policy and other HR legislations.

Guide the top management and staff in the interpretation of HR policies and dealing with discipline and grievance issues in a legally compliant and professional way

Performance Management:

Provide advice to top management and staff in the interpretation of HR policies an dealing with discipline and grievance issues in a legally compliant and profession way.

Promote a performance focused culture in OAG and facilitate in rewarding goo performance.

Establish systems and policies that cascade corporate objectives for creatin performance targets with staff at all levels and monitor implementation.

Lead the Human Resource team in delivering effective and efficient staff performances in accordance with the HR Strategy.

Establish appropriate policies for obtaining the best performance of staff.

Promote the culture of people development across the organisation where the line manager train, coach and coordinate performance management of the teams under the watch.

Provide strategic and supervisory leadership to the department and lead in the implementation of the performance management and Human Resources practice of the OAG.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Commerce, Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, ( any related field majoring in Accounting from a recognized institution.

Full Professional qualification; ACCA, CPA, LIMA, ICAZ and CIS.

10 years' experience in the corporate/public management sector, 5 of which shout be at management level.

Attributes:

Financial management skills.

Teamwork and interpersonal skills.

Communication skills.

Creativity and innovativeness.

People management skills.

A high level of integrity.

Strategic management.

Planning and organising.

Leadership skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com

OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).

Deadline: 16 June 2023