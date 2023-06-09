Job Description

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) is an organisation born out of statute with a mandate to oversee and promote the development and promotion of boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA) and related activities in Zimbabwe. Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fit the vacancy of the Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration (Head Office). The incumbent reports to the CEO.

Incumbent shall be responsible overall driving business performance through managing the finance, human resources and administration department activities effectively and efficiently.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and maintain all necessary systems, policies and procedures to ensure effective and efficient financial management within the ZNBWCB.

Control, manage and account for all voted funds appropriated to ZNBWCB.

Oversee the adherence to existing statutory requirements and the Accounting Officers instructions by the Department as stipulated in the Public Finance Management Act.

Manage the preparation of estimates of expenditure and revenue and the Public Sector Investment programme for ZNBWCB.

Prepare responses to Audit observations raised by the Auditor General’s Office as well as the Internal Auditor.

Create and maintain relationships with service providers and contractors.

Manage and maintain the Department’s movable and immovable assets.

Formulate effective security policies on buildings.

Superintend over transport and stores management in the organization.

Oversee the conduct of boards of inquiries to assess monetary value on damages to organizational property.

Conduct research and innovate on the modern human resource management and development trends with a view to keep abreast with best practices in human capital development and management.

Facilitate and coordinate the identification, development, management, nurturing and placement of fit for purpose human resources in all job categories of ZNBWCB in concurrence with the Accounting Officer and with the approval of the Treasury.

Control, manage and account for the Employment Cost Vote for the organization.

Oversee the adherence of the Department to existing Public Service Human Resources Policies and Regulations and Procedures.

Superintend over the development, implementation and management of the Human Resources Development Plan.

Manage and institutionalize the Performance Management.

Recommend appropriate staff establishments/manning levels for the Department to the Accounting Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters’ in Business Administration/ Public Administration/ Financial Modelling.

A Degree in Business Administration/ Financial Management/ Accounting /Human Resources.

Relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum 10 years’ experience in financial, human resources and administration management of which 5 should be managerial position or Chief Accountant.

Knowledge of statutory frameworks and international accounting standards.

Demonstrated ability to design and implement best practice in financial and operations management.

Other

How to Apply

Applications with detailed CV’s and certificates to be sent to: hr.znbwcb@gmail.com cc ceo@combatsports.co.zw

Deadline: 30 June 2023