Director General (Harare)

Job Description

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is a statutory body mandated to promote safe, regular and efficient use and development of aviation inside and outside Zimbabwe as well as advise Government of Zimbabwe on all matters relating to domestic and international aviation. The Authority seeks to engage a dynamic individual to fill the following key executive leadership position.

Reporting directly to the Board, the incumbent will be responsible for leading the execution of the Authority’s mandate and long-term strategy with a view to make it a regional centre of excellence in civil aviation regulatory and air navigation services by the year 2030. He/she will have overall accountability and authority for the managerment of the Organisation’s affairs, in accordance with the strategic plan and objectives approved by the Board as well as international best aviation standards and practices.

