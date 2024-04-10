Director General (Harare)
Job Description
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is a statutory body mandated to promote safe, regular and efficient use and development of aviation inside and outside Zimbabwe as well as advise Government of Zimbabwe on all matters relating to domestic and international aviation. The Authority seeks to engage a dynamic individual to fill the following key executive leadership position.
Reporting directly to the Board, the incumbent will be responsible for leading the execution of the Authority’s mandate and long-term strategy with a view to make it a regional centre of excellence in civil aviation regulatory and air navigation services by the year 2030. He/she will have overall accountability and authority for the managerment of the Organisation’s affairs, in accordance with the strategic plan and objectives approved by the Board as well as international best aviation standards and practices.
Reporting to the CAAZ Board
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide strategic leadership and direction to the Authority so that it carries out its national mandate.
- To effectively and efficiently manage day to day activities of the Authority and implement its short term and long-term plans.
- To implement and enforce international best standards and practices in the sphere of civil aviation, guided by domestic as well as international protocols.
- Ensure the development of the Civil Aviation Industry in Zimbabwe with a view to promoting efficient, sate and reliable aviation services.
- Drive the Authority in achieving set national economic blueprints informed by national policies.
- Effectively maintain a School and other training facilities for the purpose of offering instruction and training in skills related to the aviation industry.
- Ensure that the Authority has appropriate systems to enable it to conduct its business.
- Submit to the Board an annual report conceming the activities of the Authority.
- Drive the turnaround of the fortunes of the organisation and ensure proper management and accountability of resources so that the Authority. becomes a viable Parastatal with sound financial status.
- Effective management and supervision of subordinates to ensure achievement of desired results,
- Develop and maintain healthy relationships with key stakeholders locally. regionally and internationally.
Qualifications and Experience
The successful candidate for this Executive position should meet the following criteria:
- Must be a holder of a relevant University Degree with at least 10 years’ experience at a senior management level.
- Must have experience in the field of Civil Aviation.
- An MBA/MBL/MSc will be an added advantage.
- Familiarity with major economic and technological trends in civil aviation such as: commercialization of civil aviation organizations and airports: economic liberalization: airline consolidations: ICAO CNS/ATM concepts. and harmonization of air safety regulations, will be an added advantage.
- Substantial experience with multi-disciplinary policy and strategy formulation and planning in the Civil Aviation environment.
- Must have tact and diplomacy to deal with Government officials who influence the success of the organisation.
- Sound knowledge of ICAO regulations, procedures and practices will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the position please submit your application letter, curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to:
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe Board Chairman
Email: consultant@epzglobal.com
Physical Address: 1Adyllin Road, Marlborough, Harare
Deadline: 26 April 2024.
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ)
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is responsible for the safety oversight of civil aviation activities in Zimbabwe. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) published Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in 19 Annexes which promote safety and global standardisation in international aviation. As a contracting state to ICAO, Zimbabwe has an obligation to ensure that all local civil aviation activities comply with the SARPs and it is done through the Directorates of Flight Safety and Standards and Aviation Security. Activities that are regulated include:
- Certification of airlines, charter companies, aircraft maintenance organisations, and aviation training organisations.
- Certification of aerodromes, air traffic services, air navigation services and all high-rise structures.
- Registration of aircraft.
- Licencing of aviation personnel.
- Approval and oversight of airport security programmes.