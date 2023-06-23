Director ICT

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

This is a Senior Management post which requires the ability to assimilate and analyse information quickly and accurately, think strategically and ensure all University ICT resources are managed efficiently to support the institution’s operations. The Director shall report to the Vice Chancellor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contributing to the University’s Strategic Plan through the designing of sound Information Technology Strategic Plan, Policies and Procedures.

Supporting Faculties and Departments in the achievement of their goals by designing and implementing information systems of diverse protocols and platforms to support Education 5.0 and other administrative needs.

Advising management on issues of Information and Communication Technology by designing relevant ICT courses for academic staff, administrative staff and students.

Overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of Information Technology Policy and Systems in the University by directing, assigning, coordinating, reviewing and evaluating the work of IT staff for maximum productivity.

Overseeing the identification of ICT user needs for the University by interpreting ICT needs for the whole university and developing functional or departmental ICT strategies aligned to the University-wide strategic plan.

Formulate and/or review cross-cutting and specific ICT policies and procedures.

Managing the smooth running for all ICT systems, including anti-virus software ,print services and email provision.

Provide appropriate and timely ICT solutions and responses to University operational process challenges.

Manage the regular infrastructure audits and identify areas that need improvement as well as continuously upgrade hardware and software technologies in line with global trends.

Ensuring that all ICT systems in the University are always fully functional and up to date.

Performing any other duties assigned by working effectively with superiors and subordinates, information systems managers, staff, students and partners in managing the University’s technology resources and support facilities, local, wide, wireless, internet, cloud and intranet networks, telephone and all related software program.

Qualifications and Experience

Applications must hold a Masters Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent and a first Degree in related field.

The successful applicant should have thorough knowledge of designing enterprise ICT infrastructure and developing information systems for a diverse academic and administrative community in addition to at least six (6) years’ experience at managerial level.

Personal attributes:

