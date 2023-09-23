Job Purpose: The Director, Information and Communication Technology will be responsible for formulation and implementation of the University’s ICT Strategy, development of information technology and communication systems, and management of ICT Security.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides leadership and technical direction to the department through developing a culture of service excellence in attaining the University’s objectives, standards of excellence and quality outcomes.

Manages and provides oversight in the development and implementation of world class ICT policies that comply with regulatory and legal requirements.

Provides strategic advice and guidance on new and emerging technology developments.

Provides overall leadership and oversight for the design and delivery of ICT services that support research, teaching and learning, innovation and industrialisation.

Provides leadership in the development of digital initiatives as outlined in the University’s strategic plan.

Ensures that all academic information resources available to staff and students are accessible and fit for purpose.

Manage ICT related risks and develop disaster recovery policy and procedures.

Continuously analyses ICT requirements across the University to determine areas that need improvement with respect to processes, technology adoption and competitive advantage.

Supervises leads and develops staff within the ICT Department to achieve their potential.

Prepares and executes annual budget for the ICT Department.

Performs any other duties as may be assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least five (5) years of strong hands-on experience in Systems administration, databases, and automation of business processes in a Higher Education environment.

 Applicants should have a Master’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field from a recognized institution; possession of an earned PhD or studying towards a PhD will be an added advantage.

At least have 5 years post qualification experience at a Senior Management level.

Skills & Competencies:

Knowledge of microservices architecture Java, Springboot and RESTful APIs.

Good systems analytical skills.

Extensive working knowledge of Linux Environment.

Understand the Regulations that apply to installations, repairs and maintenance of ICT systems and appliances in Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

