Director Internal Audit: Level 3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post within the ZIMRA - an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop an Internal Audit strategy for the Authority in line with the overall corporate strategy.

Check that the internal audit system operates correctly and appropriately, through an audit plan approved by the Board of Directors, based on a structured process for the analysis and prioritisation of key risks.

Provide the Board of Directors with an independent and objective assurance about the operations and internal controls of the organisation.

Ensure all statutory requirements and policies of the organization are implemented.

Monitor implementation of agreed audit plans.

Prepare budgets and monitor expenditure.

Manage execution of external audit plan and ensure audit recommendations are implemented.

Provide guidance on formulation and implementation of governanble issues in the organization.

Ensure reliability of all information systems of the Authority.

Qualifications and Experience

A First degree in Accounting, Audit or Business Studies.

A professional qualification such as CA, CIS, LIMA, ACCA is a requirement.

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) is a requirement.

A Master's Degree is an added advantage.

At least seven (7) years working experience in an auditing or accounting environment, five (5) of which should have been at senior management level in an audit environment.

Knowledge of SAP and/or ASYCUDA World systems is an added advantage.

Should be a member of the Institute of Auditors.

High level of Computer Literacy and analytical skills.

Required Competencies:

High level analytical ability.

Good leadership skills.

Good presentation skills.

Good report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae and all applications should be emailed to: ExecRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, 6th Floor ZB Centre

Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

P 0. Box 4360

HARARE

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 01 June 2023