Director Internal Audit: Level 3 (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop an Internal Audit strategy for the Authority in line with the overall corporate strategy.
- Check that the internal audit system operates correctly and appropriately, through an audit plan approved by the Board of Directors, based on a structured process for the analysis and prioritisation of key risks.
- Provide the Board of Directors with an independent and objective assurance about the operations and internal controls of the organisation.
- Ensure all statutory requirements and policies of the organization are implemented.
- Monitor implementation of agreed audit plans.
- Prepare budgets and monitor expenditure.
- Manage execution of external audit plan and ensure audit recommendations are implemented.
- Provide guidance on formulation and implementation of governance issues in the organization.
- Ensure reliability of all information systems of the Authority.
Qualifications and Experience
- A First degree in Accounting, Audit or Business Studies.
- A professional qualification such as CA, CIS, CIMA, ACCA is a requirement.
- Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) is a requirement.
- A Master’s Degree is an added advantage.
- At least seven (7) years working experience in an auditing or accounting environment, five (5) of which should have been at senior management level in an audit environment.
- Knowledge of SAP and/or ASYCUDA World systems is an added advantage.
- Should be a member of the Institute of Auditors.
- High level of Computer Literacy and analytical skills.
Competencies:
- High level analytical ability.
- Good leadership skills.
- Good presentation skills.
- Good report writing skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae & all applications should be emailed to: ExecRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 01 June 2023