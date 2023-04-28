Job Description

Agricultural Research Council (ARC), a parastatal in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement, seeks to fill the position of Director Livestock to manage operations under its mandate. Responsible to CEO, the incumbent is expected to serve on contract for an initial 5-year term renewable fora second term on the basis of performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitate the identification and prioritization of agricultural research and development issues along the livestock value chains.

Review and assess the relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, coherence, adequacy and impact of livestock research and development in the country.

Assess the impact of national policy frameworks in the livestock sector research and development.

Organise and coordinate multi-disciplinary research teams and institutions for livestock research and development programmes for information sharing and dissemination.

Lead the development of the livestock R & D collaboration networks among value chain players.

Facilitate evidence-search related research and development evaluations in the livestock value cliain for generation of policy briefs.

Organise individual and institutional capacity development trainings for livestock researchers and development agents.

Continually scan the technology and knowledge environment for new opportunities to innovate, adapt, adopt, for the improvement of Livestock production, productivity, and competitiveness.

Lead in the resource mobilisation drive and responses to livestock R & D calls from Development Partners.

Promote the publication and dissemination of Agricultural R&D results.

Qualifications and Experience

University degree in Animal Science, animal production and health; veterinary science with a minimum of 10 years in an academic or research environment and at least a Masters with research and thesis.

PhD would be an added advantage Experience.

A seasoned, motivated and creative scientist with a demonstrable track record of disciplinary and inter-disciplinary research in agricultural disciplines.

A demonstrable profile of own research with at least 20 peer reviewed relevant scientific publications.

A proven track record of negotiation and demonstrable ability to write funding proposals for winning proposals.

Excellent reading and writing skills with ability to make presentations to mixed audiences.

Excellent reading and writing skills Hands-on skills in program and project management with in-depth knowledge of integrated results-based management system (IRBM).

Experience in a senior management position, developing, planning and implementing successful strategies.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Other Essential Skills:

High sense of personal discipline, moral judgement and maturity.

A well-read, creative, self-driven, a goal and outcome-oriented individual.

A clear understanding and ability to analyse and interpret the national agricultural policy environment.

Computer literacy especially on the utilities of R&D data and databases.

A team builder and player with acute communication and leadership skills Interpersonal and mediation skills.

Other

Salary and Benefits:

Salary and benefits are equivalent to Directors in like parastatals.

Condition of service vehicle Contributory medical aid scheme (20% employee contribution)

Annual leave - 22 working days

Casual leave - 12 working days.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit CVs and motivational letters by email to: arczimceo@gmail.com and info@arczw.ac.zw

NB: Only selected candidates will be responded to. ARC is an equal opportunity institution and female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 April 2023