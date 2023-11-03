Director (Marketing, Communications & Public Relations)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women's University in Africa.
Reports to the Pro Vice Chancellor (Business, Infrastructure and Enterprise Development)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and lead the execution of coherent marketing. communications and public relations strategies integrating gender and diversity and aligning to the University's corporate strategy.
- Develop and lead the application of marketing, communications and public relations systems in compliance with gender and diversity responsive policies and standard operating procedures and related statutes.
- Develop and lead the execution of the University's gender and diversity responsive marketing, communications and public relations master plans informed by contemporary marketing. communications and public relations models in consultation with relevant Universi ty departments:
- Recommend the University's priority marketing, communications and public relations sectors:
- Identify and develop major marketing. communications and public relations partnerships at a local, national and international level to strengthen the position of the University as a renowned partner in marketing, communications and public relations.
- Monitor, evaluate and report on marketing. communications and public relations performance across the University covering internal and extemal marketing, communications and public relations.
- Provide market intelligence across the University in terms of brand visibility.
- Lead the annual planning and budgeting processes for marketing, communications and public relations;
- Provide leadership and direction to the Marketing. Communications and Public Relations team; and
- Work synergistically with other Heads of Departments to foster marketing, communications and public relations across the University.
Qualifications and Experience
- An eamed PhD in any of the following fields: Marketing. Communications or Public Relations.
- A Masters degree in any of the folowing fields: Marketing, Communications or Public Relations.
- A first degree in any of the following fields: Marketing. Communications or Public Relations:
- A professional qualification in the following fields: Marketing. Communications or Public Relations is an added advantage.
- Membership to a professional board is a distinct advantage.
- A sound understanding of the legal and financial aspects of major marketing, communications and public relations transactions; and Working knowledge of marketing, communications and public relations metrics.
Experience:
- At least five (5) years post-qualification working experience, three (3) of which are in business leadership reflecting various marketing. communications and public relations process modelling software applications.
- Broad experience in managing a complex marketing. communications and public relations portfolio informed by forward planning and Demonstrated experience in developing marketing. communications and public relations ecosystems: and Demonstrated experience in leading multi-disciplinary marketing, communications and public relations teams.
Personal Attributes:
- Strong organisational and multitasking abilities.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong time-management skills and excellent ability to adhere to tight deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 8 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women's University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 02 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare