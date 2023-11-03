Director (Marketing, Communications & Public Relations)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women's University in Africa.

Reports to the Pro Vice Chancellor (Business, Infrastructure and Enterprise Development)

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and lead the execution of coherent marketing. communications and public relations strategies integrating gender and diversity and aligning to the University's corporate strategy.

Develop and lead the application of marketing, communications and public relations systems in compliance with gender and diversity responsive policies and standard operating procedures and related statutes.

Develop and lead the execution of the University's gender and diversity responsive marketing, communications and public relations master plans informed by contemporary marketing. communications and public relations models in consultation with relevant Universi ty departments:

Recommend the University's priority marketing, communications and public relations sectors:

Identify and develop major marketing. communications and public relations partnerships at a local, national and international level to strengthen the position of the University as a renowned partner in marketing, communications and public relations.

Monitor, evaluate and report on marketing. communications and public relations performance across the University covering internal and extemal marketing, communications and public relations.

Provide market intelligence across the University in terms of brand visibility.

Lead the annual planning and budgeting processes for marketing, communications and public relations;

Provide leadership and direction to the Marketing. Communications and Public Relations team; and

Work synergistically with other Heads of Departments to foster marketing, communications and public relations across the University.

Qualifications and Experience

An eamed PhD in any of the following fields: Marketing. Communications or Public Relations.

A Masters degree in any of the folowing fields: Marketing, Communications or Public Relations.

A first degree in any of the following fields: Marketing. Communications or Public Relations:

A professional qualification in the following fields: Marketing. Communications or Public Relations is an added advantage.

Membership to a professional board is a distinct advantage.

A sound understanding of the legal and financial aspects of major marketing, communications and public relations transactions; and Working knowledge of marketing, communications and public relations metrics.

Experience: