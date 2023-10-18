Director: Media Development and Governance (Grade: F1) (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.
Reports To: Principal Director
The objective of the job is to oversee all the regulatory and developmental aspects of the media sector in Zimbabwe in the with the changing global media dynamics and the expectations of stakeholders and media consumers. incumbent should be abreast of media regulatory environment as well as the legal instruments governing media in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Superintend over all functions of the Department that include media development, training and governance,
- Formulate and implement a robust integrated registration of media services and accreditation of media practitioners system.
- Analyse and recommend for adoption policies and regulations that govern the media in Zimbabwe.
- Undertake research into various media and information issues that affect the media industry in Zimbabwe.
- Formulate, adopt and implement a media monitoring framework in line with the Commission's mandate, mission and goals.
- Formulate, adopt and implement a complaints handling mechanism for breaches on freedom of the media.
- Presides over the preparation and monitoring of the Departmental budget.
- Develop strategies for the mobilization of resources with potential partners
- Oversee the adherence to international protocols and conventions on media and information Zimbabwe is party to.
- Supervise staff under the Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Master's degree in relevant field or degree qualffication in a relevant field.
- Strong knowledge and experience in media and information development.
- A deep understanding of the current dynamics shaping the media industry.
- Aminimum of 5 years' experience in a Management or similar position
- Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Strategic leadership and team building skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to:
The Manager Human Resources
108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park, Harare
OR
NB: Clearly Indicate on Envelope/Email the post being applied for.
Deadline: 23 October 2023
Zimbabwe Media Commission
The commission was tasked with making recommendations to Government to ensure the future funding of public service media is sustainable, ensures independent editorial oversight and delivers value for money to the public.